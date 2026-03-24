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LA28 Unveils Floral 'Superbloom' Identity for 2028 Olympics

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March 24, 2026 13:24 IST

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LA28 organisers unveil a floral-themed 'Superbloom' visual identity for the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics, inspired by Los Angeles' culture, landscape and iconic Bird of Paradise.

 Organisers of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games unveiled a floral-themed visual identity called “Superbloom.”

IMAGE: Organisers of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games unveiled a floral-themed visual identity called “Superbloom.” Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Organisers of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games unveiled the event's official visual identity on Monday, a floral-themed design system meant to reflect the city's landscape, neighbourhoods and cultural character.

 

The branding will appear across competition venues, fan areas, citywide installations, signage, digital platforms and broadcast presentations during the Games, LA28 said.

At the center of the design is the "Superbloom," a reference to the bursts of wildflowers that can blanket parts of Southern California after periods of rain.

"It was a great turning point for us when we developed this color palette," Geoff Engelhardt, LA28 Head of Brand Design, told reporters on a call.

Key Points

  • The design reflects Los Angeles’s landscape, neighbourhoods and cultural diversity.
  • The colour palette is based on the Bird of Paradise, the city’s official flower.
  • The identity features 13 blooms symbolising different aspects of Los Angeles.

"It's high energy, optimistic, and most importantly, welcoming. We are welcoming the world in 2028 to the biggest and greatest party it has ever seen."

BIRD OF PARADISE

The core graphic is built around 13 individual blooms, which organizers said represent different elements of Los Angeles, from its entertainment culture to its neighborhoods, people and native landscape.

The color palette draws on the Bird of Paradise, the official flower of Los Angeles, and is grouped into four families - Poppy, Scarlet Flax, Bluebell and Sagebrush - to evoke the region's terrain and vegetation.

"We're inviting the world to this space and the colors that we pulled from our beautiful, official flower of the city reflect that," said Ric Edwards, LA28 Vice President of Brand Design and Executive Design Director.

"We've got 40 plus venues that we need to design and these colors transmit different moods. We're going to use that to tell our overall story."

TYPOGRAPHICAL STYLE

Organizers said the typographic style was inspired by Los Angeles street signage, including strip mall and hand-painted storefront lettering, in an effort to give the identity a distinctly local feel.

LA28 said the design was developed to work across a wide range of settings, from nearly century-old venues to new facilities, while also accounting for broadcast requirements, digital formats and lighting conditions. The organizing committee partnered with design studio Koto on the project.

The identity was unveiled more than two years before the Olympic opening ceremony in what organizers described as an unusually early rollout, allowing partners and stakeholders more time to incorporate the branding into their materials.

The color palette will extend to merchandise for the Games.

"This is just the first step," Engelhardt said.

"We're going to take this look, our colors, our type system, and our blooms and start building an amazing licensing offering for all fans and athletes to take pride in."

Licensing partners like Nike and Ralph Lauren will follow LA28's design lead, Edwards said.

Los Angeles will host the Olympics for a third time in 2028, after staging the Games in 1932 and 1984. It will also host the Paralympics for the first time.

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