Zinedine Zidane to coach France after FIFA World Cup?

Zinedine Zidane is expected to take over as France's head coach after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following the departure of Didier Deschamps after 14 years in charge.

IMAGE: Zinedine Zidane previously served as Real Madrid manager where he had two stints. Photograph: Alberto Lingria/Reuters

French football legend Zinedine Zidane is reportedly set to take over as the country’s men’s team head coach after the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Key Points France football legend is tipped to take over as the national team's Head Coach after the FIFA World Cup.

The former midfielder is also believed to be seeking an expanded backroom staff, led by David Bettoni.

Didier Deschamps will step down after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ending a 14-year stint with the national team.

Current France head coach Didier Deschamps will step down after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ending a 14-year stint with the national team.

While there has been no official annoucement, according to multiple reports, a verbal agreement has been made for Zidane to take over as France national team coach in the summer following the World Cup.

FFF Chief says Deschamps' successor identified

French Football Federation (FFF) president Philippe Diallo has hinted that a successor to Deschamps has already been identified.

“Yes, I know his name,” Diallo told a French newspaper, Le Figaro.

“I invite you to come after the World Cup,” he said when asked whether Zidane would take over.

“The France team is one of the best in the world and cannot be left to just anyone. It must be someone with many qualities and with the backing of the French,” he added.

Zidane has managerial experience having worked at Real Madrid in the past

Diallo also said he has received fewer than five applications from French coaches.

The former midfielder is also believed to be seeking an expanded backroom staff, led by David Bettoni.

Zidane was part of the France squads that won the FIFA World Cup 1998 and UEFA Euro 2000.

He previously managed Real Madrid across two spells, from January 2016 to May 2018, and again from March 2019 to May 2021, with Bettoni serving as his assistant.

The French football team that last won the World Cup in 2018, is in Group I for the 2026 edition, alongside Senegal and Norway. A team from Inter-Confederation Playoff Path B (Iraq, Bolivia or Suriname) will complete the group.