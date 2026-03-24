Is Victoria Mboko the Next Grand Slam Queen?

Tennis legend Andy Roddick forecasts a bright future for Victoria Mboko, predicting the Canadian teenager will secure a Grand Slam title within the next two years following her strong showing at the Miami Open.

IMAGE: Victoria Mboko hits a backhand against Mirra Andreeva (not pictured) on Day 7 of the 2026 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Andy Roddick predicts Victoria Mboko will win a Grand Slam in the next two years.

Mboko reached the Miami Open quarter-finals after defeating Mirra Andreeva.

Mboko has shown consistent performance, reaching the quarter-finals or better in several events.

Roddick is impressed with Mboko's physical strength and ability to withstand the stress of big tennis.

Victoria Mboko's rapid rise has the Canadian teenager poised for Grand Slam success, former U.S. Open champion Andy Roddick said after she beat fellow teenager Mirra Andreeva 7-6(4) 4-6 6-0 on Monday to reach the Miami Open quarter-finals.

Mboko picked up her first WTA Tour-level win in Miami last year and has enjoyed a string of deep runs at tournaments in 2026 highlighted by a fourth-round appearance at the Australian Open in January.

"Mboko is going to win a slam in the next two years," Roddick said on his Served with Andy Roddick podcast.

"She's making the quarters or better in every single event. She gets through tough three-set matches all the time," he added.

Roddick's Confidence in Mboko's Potential

Mboko's losses at the Australian Open and in the Indian Wells quarter-finals both came against world number one Aryna Sabalenka, but Roddick said those defeats did little to dent his assessment of her potential.

"She plays well every single week. Losing to Sabalenka, that doesn't bother me at all. She's physically strong and can withstand the stress test of big tennis," he said.

"I'm just more and more impressed with her."

Mboko's Miami Open Performance

Seeded 10th in Miami, Mboko turned in another assured display against doubles partner and emerging rival Andreeva on the sun-drenched hard courts, overcoming a second-set lapse to pull away in dominant fashion.

The Canadian Open champion broke the hard-serving Russian - who received treatment on her back during the match - three times in the decider and sealed victory with a blistering inside-out forehand on match point for her fifth top-10 win of the season.

Mboko will face Karolina Muchova for a place in the semi-finals after the in-form Czech crushed Alexandra Eala 6-0 6-2 earlier on Monday.