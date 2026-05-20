Ismail Baig's Exit: What It Means For Indian Rowing

Veteran rowing coach Ismail Baig's removal from the national setup raises questions about India's strategy for the upcoming Asian Games and future Olympic aspirations.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points Ismail Baig, a Dronacharya awardee and long-serving rowing coach, has been removed from the national setup.

Baig coached the Indian contingent to five medals at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.

The Rowing Federation of India cited stagnation as the reason for the change, aiming for improvement at the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

Baig expresses shock and disappointment, stating he received no formal communication from the federation.

The federation is considering a foreign coach to elevate the team's performance beyond the Asian level.

Ismail Baig, the long-serving rowing coach and Dronacharya awardee who has been part of several international campaigns and India's medal-winning runs at the last seven Asian Games, is no longer a part of the national setup -- a development the veteran described as "shocking".

Baig, who was also the rowing coach at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, guided the Indian contingent to an impressive haul of five medals -- two silver and three bronze -- at the continental showpiece.

Rowing Federation Explains Coaching Change

"I am not part of the national team for the (2026) Asian Games," Baig, widely regarded as the country's most successful rowing coach, told PTI, adding that only the national federation could explain why he was left out of the coaching staff.

The Rowing Federation of India (RFI) president Balaji Maradapa confirmed that Baig was not a part of the coaching setup for the Asian Games to be held in Aichi Nagoya from September 19 to October 4.

"It is true that Mr Baig is not part of the scheme of things for the Asian Games," said Balaji.

"Change is inevitable. We had to move ahead, he had been the coach for 23 years. He has done a great job...there is no doubt about it. He's done a lot. But, today we are looking at...somewhere there was stagnation, so we thought we should try some change," said Balaji.

Focus on Los Angeles Olympics 2028

"We thought we should have some foreign coach to move ahead, because we cannot always remain at the Asian Games or the Asian Championships level. With the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 and the government of India trying to push a lot of things, look to the LA2028, we need to up our ante and go a little bit more forward," added Balaji.

"We won 10 medals at the last Asian Championships in Vietnam. All the male athletes were under (Australian coach Antony) Patterson," he added.

Baig's Disappointment and Future

Baig said he had been ignored for the national camp ahead of the Asian Games, while maintaining that in the absence of any official communication from the federation, he continues to remain the national coach.

"They (the federation) have not called me so far for the Asian Games camp. How can I attend the national camp without being called?" said Baig.

"I have been to seven Asian Games. For me, this is shocking, but no one (in the federation) is giving me any reply," he added.

Asked whether he had sought clarification from the federation, Baig said he saw no reason to do so.

"I have not written to them, why should I write? If they need me, they will call me.

"Maybe they don't need me anymore, maybe they have found a better coach. Maybe we are old people following old techniques. Maybe they want better results than what I was delivering."

Baig said the lack of formal communication had added to his disappointment.

"I believe they have an Australian coach now, but I have nothing to do with that. I have no idea why I haven't been called. I have given my life to the federation. It really hurts, but some things are beyond our control. I am still the national coach. Having said that, they have not even given me any official letter.

"The fact that they have not given me any letter implies that I am still the national coach," Baig added.

However, Balaji rejected that assertion, saying Baig "used to" be the national coach but not anymore.

"He's (Baig) saying that he is the national coach but I don't know. I have no idea that he has been nominated as the national coach by whom and when. I don't think we have nominated anybody (for the post of national coach). Right now, the team is training under Patterson since 2024.

"Does he (Baig) have a letter saying he has been nominated as the national coach. If he can show he has been nominated as coach for 1 year, 2 years, 3 years then definitely I can look into it," added Balaji.