Sports Ministry Sets Stricter Criteria for Asian Games Coaches

To ensure a streamlined and effective support system for athletes, the Sports Ministry is implementing stricter guidelines for selecting coaches for the Asian Games, focusing on demonstrable contribution and consistent athlete association.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Sports Ministry is tightening coach selection for the Asian Games due to a surge in requests, prioritising demonstrable contribution and regular athlete association.

New guidelines ensure accountability and align with international accreditation norms for coaches and support staff selected for the Asian Games.

National Sports Federations must route coach selections through a committee with representation from the Sports Authority of India and eminent sportspersons.

The ministry emphasises coaching team stability leading up to the Asian Games to ensure continuity in athlete preparation.

Individuals with tainted records, including doping violations, will not be considered for selection as part of the Asian Games support staff.

Grappling with a "surge in requests" for inclusion of personal coaches in India's Asian Games contingent, the Sports Ministry has mandated that "demonstrable contribution" and "regular association" with athletes will be pre-requisites for inclusion in the strictly curated list.

The continental showpiece is set to be held from September 19 to October 4 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. India is expected to field 700-plus athletes at the event and the support staff cannot be more than 33 per cent of the overall size of the contingent as decreed by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

However, at the 170th Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) meeting here on Wednesday, the issue of increased demand for personal coaches and in case of some disciplines, the number of coaches equalling or exceeding the athlete strength, came up for threadbare discussion.

"Multiple requests for personal coaches beyond prescribed norms have been received," a well-placed source told PTI, placing renewed focus on an issue that triggers controversy before almost every multi-sport event.

"There have been instances in the past that a new coach has travelled with the athlete despite him/her getting trained by some other coach in the months leading up to major international tournaments," he added without taking names.

The Sports Ministry had laid down the selection guidelines for athletes last year in September.

It had stated that "only those sportspersons, coaches and support staff will be part of the contingent, whose names have been cleared at cost to the government and no additional sportspersons, coach and support staff will be included even at no cost to government.

The ministry had also stated that only athletes with "real chance of winning medals" will be considered for inclusion based on continental rankings. Only those among the top-six in individual and top-eight in team sports at the Asian level are eligible for nomination from the national federations.

Following the MOC discussion on the issue of coaching staff for the Asiad, where India would be aiming to better its best ever performance of 106 medals achieved in the previous Hangzhou edition, the ministry has stepped in to ensure a cap on the number of travelling officials.

The source said that the performance-linked guidelines for selection of coaches and support staff will ensure "accountability and align with international accreditation norms."

"National Sports Federations (NSFs) will continue to appoint coaches and support staff, but selections must be routed through a selection committee with representation from the Sports Authority of India and eminent sportspersons, adhering to established norms in cases of government funding," the source said.

"The ministry has emphasised stability and coaching teams, once finalised, should ordinarily remain unchanged until the conclusion of the Asian Games to ensure continuity in athlete preparation," he added.

"...all potential support personnel are required to be drawn from a pre-identified long list to avoid last-minute inclusions..

The guidelines have also stressed on integrity of the individuals chosen to accompany athletes.

"...individuals with tainted records (instances of doping or violation of the safe sport policy) will not be considered. Only those consistently involved in national coaching camps will be eligible for selection," the source said after the MOC felt that there was "inadequate performance-based rationale in some proposals..

India had fielded 655 athletes and 260 coaches and support staff in the last edition of the Games.

Ministry to Support Neeraj Chopra's Physio

With two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra ending his decade-long partnership with JSW Sports in December last year, the Sports Ministry has stepped in to cover the cost for his long-time physio Ishaan Marwaha.

Marwaha's remuneration was being paid by the JSW group till Chopra was contracted to them.

He is currently training in South Africa, accompanied by his new coach Jai Chaudhary and Marwaha after the ministry approved an extended stay till April in Pretoria.

Chopra is expected to open his season with the Doha Diamond League in May.