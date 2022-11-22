News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect

November 22, 2022 23:27 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan brought to light his differences with manager Erik ten Hag

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan brought to light his differences with manager Erik ten Hag. Photograph: Reuters

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club.

 

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future," United said in a statement.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
