Dhankhar At World Cup Opening Ceremony

IMAGE: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar speaks to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir of Qatar, at the inaugural ceremony at the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Bayt atadium in Qatar on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Photograph: MEA India/Twitter

For the second time this year, an Indian vice president was in Qatar.

Only a few months after his predecessor M Venkaiah Naidu's official visit to the emirate, Jagdeep Dhankhar joined Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and other dignitaries from around the world at the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt stadium in Qatar on Sunday.

IMAGE: Dhankhar interacts with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photograph: Vice President of India/Twitter