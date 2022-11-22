News
Frappart is first woman to officiate at men's World Cup

Frappart is first woman to officiate at men's World Cup

November 22, 2022 22:34 IST
Fourth official Stéphanie Frappart during the FIFA World Cup Group C match between Mexico and Poland at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday

IMAGE: Fourth official Stéphanie Frappart during the FIFA World Cup Group C match between Mexico and Poland at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

France's Stephanie Frappart became the first female official at a men's World Cup match when she was named the fourth official for Tuesday's Group C clash between Mexico and Poland at 974 Stadium.

 

Frappart, Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda and Yamashita Yoshimi of Japan have been named among the tournament's referees along with three female assistant referees at the global showpiece event in Qatar.

Frappart was also the first woman to officiate a men's Champions League game in 2020.

The 38-year-old has also officiated games in French Ligue 1 and the second-tier Europa League.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

