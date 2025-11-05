HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What Harmanpreet etched on her arm tells a story...

What Harmanpreet etched on her arm tells a story...

November 05, 2025 12:49 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur immortalises glory with World Cup ink. Photograph: Harmanpreet Kaur/Instagram

From Palash Muchhal’s ‘SM18’ tribute to fiance Smriti Mandhana to Harmanpreet Kaur’s World Cup ink, India’s women’s cricket icons are quite literally wearing their hearts and their triumph on their sleeves.

Harmanpreet has transformed her World Cup glory into a lifelong keepsake. The India captain has etched the World Cup trophy onto her biceps- a tattoo that immortalises the defining moment of her career.

 

For her, it’s more than just ink; it’s a symbol of every setback, every ounce of perseverance, and the joy of finally making history.

The superstar from Moga shared a photo of her new tattoo on Instagram, proudly revealing the permanent mark of India’s first-ever Women’s World Cup victory.

‘Waited for you since Day 1, and now I’ll see you every morning and be grateful,’ she wrote.

Harmanpreet Kaur

It’s the latest addition to her collection, but perhaps the most glittering.

RELATED STORIES

Palash's 'SM18' Tattoo For Smriti Melts Hearts
No Force Is More Powerful Than A Woman Determined...
World Champions Set To Rule Off The Field
Indian Women Create Their 1983 Moment
From Replacement To World Cup Hero
