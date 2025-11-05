What Harmanpreet etched on her arm tells a story...

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur immortalises glory with World Cup ink. Photograph: Harmanpreet Kaur/Instagram

From Palash Muchhal’s ‘SM18’ tribute to fiance Smriti Mandhana to Harmanpreet Kaur’s World Cup ink, India’s women’s cricket icons are quite literally wearing their hearts and their triumph on their sleeves.

Harmanpreet has transformed her World Cup glory into a lifelong keepsake. The India captain has etched the World Cup trophy onto her biceps- a tattoo that immortalises the defining moment of her career.

For her, it’s more than just ink; it’s a symbol of every setback, every ounce of perseverance, and the joy of finally making history.

The superstar from Moga shared a photo of her new tattoo on Instagram, proudly revealing the permanent mark of India’s first-ever Women’s World Cup victory.

‘Waited for you since Day 1, and now I’ll see you every morning and be grateful,’ she wrote.

It’s the latest addition to her collection, but perhaps the most glittering.