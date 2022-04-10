News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ronaldo apologises after smashing fan's mobile phone

Ronaldo apologises after smashing fan's mobile phone

April 10, 2022 05:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Cristiano Ronaldo wears a dejected look after Manchester United's defeat to Everton at Goodison Park, Liverpool, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo wears a dejected look after Manchester United's defeat to Everton at Goodison Park, Liverpool, on Saturday.. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has apologised after he appeared to knock a mobile phone out of a supporter's hand following his side's 1-0 defeat at Everton on Saturday.

 

Footage emerged on social media of Ronaldo appearing to swipe his hand towards the ground as he walked off the pitch and headed for the tunnel at Goodison Park. Eyewitnesses said the 37-year-old had knocked a fan's phone out of their hand and it smashed to the ground.

Ronaldo took to Instagram to apologise for the incident.

"It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing," Ronaldo said. "Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

"I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship."

The club have told Reuters they are looking into the incident.

The defeat left United seventh in the Premier League standings and they face the prospect of missing out on qualification for next season's Champions League as they are six points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL PIX: RCB canter to win over Mumbai Indians
IPL PIX: RCB canter to win over Mumbai Indians
Massive test awaits Pant as DC take on KKR
Massive test awaits Pant as DC take on KKR
'We have been below par in all departments'
'We have been below par in all departments'
Not a 150 pitch: Rohit, after Mumbai suffer 4th defeat
Not a 150 pitch: Rohit, after Mumbai suffer 4th defeat
EPL PIX: United, Arsenal slip up; Chelsea thump Saints
EPL PIX: United, Arsenal slip up; Chelsea thump Saints
Imran loses midnight no-trust vote, ousted as Pak PM
Imran loses midnight no-trust vote, ousted as Pak PM
Shehbaz Sharif set to become next PM of Pakistan
Shehbaz Sharif set to become next PM of Pakistan

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

EPL PIX: United, Arsenal slip up; Chelsea thump Saints

EPL PIX: United, Arsenal slip up; Chelsea thump Saints

Not a 150 pitch: Rohit, after Mumbai suffer 4th defeat

Not a 150 pitch: Rohit, after Mumbai suffer 4th defeat

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances