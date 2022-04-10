Not a 150 pitch: Rohit, after Mumbai Indians suffer 4th defeat

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav's breezy 68 off 37 balls, which included 5 fours and 6 sixes, was the only bright spot in Mumbai Indians' batting during the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, in Pune, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Rohit Sharma was left shattered after Mumbai Indians suffered their fourth straight defeat, losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, on Saturday.

He was quick to admit that scoring just 150 wasn't enough while praising Suryakumar Yadav for his sensible knock of 68 off 37 balls, which included 5 fours and 6 sixes.

Inspiring knocks from Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli helped the Royal Challengers emerge triumphant by seven wickets.

"(Two overseas players) Just the combination that we felt would be ideal on certain pitches and certain opposition. We wanted to strengthen our batting; unfortunately, we had few overseas guys who were unavailable, so we wanted to get the best from whatever we had.

“Just got 26. I wanted to bat as long as possible, but, unfortunately, I got out at the wrong time," said Sharma at the post-match presentation.

"We were hitting that partnership; we just got off to a 50-run partnership, got out at the wrong time. That is something that's hurting us a little bit. Definitely not a 150 pitch. Surya showed us if you bat sensibly you can get more than what you got.

“Lot of credit to Surya, at least to get us to 150; but we knew that it wasn't going to be enough. We took our chances with the ball but they batted quite sensibly," he added.

RCB opener Rawat smashed 66 runs off 47 balls while former skipper Virat Kohli played a solid knock of 48 off 36 balls as they chased down the target of 152 with nine deliveries to spare.