Rehabilitating Nadal pulls out of Barcelona Open

Rehabilitating Nadal pulls out of Barcelona Open

April 14, 2023 16:38 IST
Rafael Nadal hopes to be fully fit for the French Open starting next month

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal hopes to be fully fit for the French Open starting next month. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal will miss next week's Barcelona Open and continue building his match fitness following a hip injury sustained at the Australian Open in January, the 22-times Grand Slam champion said on Friday.

 

Nadal skipped tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami as well as the ongoing Monte Carlo Masters after suffering the injury that effectively ended his Melbourne Park title defence as he crashed to a second-round defeat by Mackenzie McDonald.

"Barcelona is a special tournament for me, because it's my adopted club and playing at home is always a unique sensation," the 36-year-old Nadal said on Instagram.

"I'm still not ready and therefore I continue my preparation process for the return to competition."

The Spaniard, a 14-times French Open champion, hopes to be fully fit for the clay court Grand Slam starting in May.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
