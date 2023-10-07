News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Record-breaker Biles wins sixth all-around World title!

Record-breaker Biles wins sixth all-around World title!

October 07, 2023 07:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Simone Biles, who won her first all-around World title as a 16-year-old in Antwerp a decade ago, has claimed a total of 27 World medals -- including 21 golds. Photographs: Yves Herman/Reuters

American Simone Biles won her sixth all-around title at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Friday to become the most decorated gymnast in the history of the sport.

 

Biles posted a total of 58.399 after a stellar performance on the vault before she kept up the pressure on the bars before excelling on the beam and despite a stumble on the floor the American nailed her tumbling routine to triumph.

Biles, who won her first all-around World title as a 16-year-old in Antwerp a decade ago, has claimed a total of 27 World medals -- including 21 golds -- having also led the US women's team to a seventh consecutive title on Wednesday.

She has also surpassed Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo's record of 33 medals in total at the Olympics and World Championships.

"I was emotional because 10 years (ago) I won my first worlds, now we're back here. So it was emotional," Biles said.

"It means everything to me, the fight, everything that I've put in to get back to this place to feel comfortable and confident enough to compete."



The American, who returned to international competition after a two-year hiatus from the sport to protect her mental health, now has five skills bearing her name, two on floor exercise, two on vault and one on balance beam.

"I'm proud of the work that I've put in to get to this point. I don't think it will hit me until maybe I retire and then look back and see everything that I've done," added Biles.

Former world champion, Brazilian Rebeca Andrade, was second with a total of 56.766 after a superb floor routine. American Shilese Jones completed the podium with a score of 56.332.

Biles is set to compete in the vault and uneven bars finals on Saturday before beam and floor exercise finals on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Asian Games: India women win sepaktakraw bronze
Asian Games: India women win sepaktakraw bronze
Asian Games Kabaddi: India men thrash Pakistan
Asian Games Kabaddi: India men thrash Pakistan
Swapna tenders 'unconditional apology'
Swapna tenders 'unconditional apology'
8 more NewsClick scribes quizzed for a second time
8 more NewsClick scribes quizzed for a second time
Rajasthan to hold caste survey like Bihar: CM Gehlot
Rajasthan to hold caste survey like Bihar: CM Gehlot
ED justifies Naresh Goyal's arrest, custody in HC
ED justifies Naresh Goyal's arrest, custody in HC
Asian Games: India's Schedule on October 7
Asian Games: India's Schedule on October 7

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Asiad: India win Hockey gold, qualify for Olympics

Asiad: India win Hockey gold, qualify for Olympics

Asian Games: Aman wins bronze: Bajrang disappoints

Asian Games: Aman wins bronze: Bajrang disappoints

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances