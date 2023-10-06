News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games: India win first-ever medal in women's sepaktakraw

Asian Games: India win first-ever medal in women's sepaktakraw

Source: PTI
October 06, 2023 17:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian women's team of Ayekpam Maipak Devi, Oinam Chaoba Devi, Khushbu, Elangbam Priya Devi and Elangbam Leirentombi Devi lost 10-21, 13-21 in the semi-finals.

IMAGE: The Indian women's team of Ayekpam Maipak Devi, Oinam Chaoba Devi, Khushbu, Elangbam Priya Devi and Elangbam Leirentombi Devi lost 10-21, 13-21 in the semi-finals. Photograph: Team India/X

India clinched their first-ever medal in women's sepaktakraw at the Asian Games with the regu team winning a bronze after losing to powerhouse Thailand in the semi-finals in Jinhua, China, on Friday.

 

The Indian women's team of Ayekpam Maipak Devi, Oinam Chaoba Devi, Khushbu, Elangbam Priya Devi and Elangbam Leirentombi Devi lost 10-21, 13-21 in the semi-ifinals.

India had finished second in their group behind Vietnam to make it to the semifinals.

Thailand are the defending champions in the event. The two teams took a photograph together after the match.

"Our players wanted to have a memory of their semifinal match against Thailand. They are the best players in the world and it was a great moment for our team to play against them," said chief coach Hem Raj who had an argument with the referee during the match.

In sepaktakraw, both the semifinalists are awarded a bronze medal each.

This was India's first-ever medal in women's sepaktakraw at the Asian Games, and only the second for the country in the sport.

The Indian men's regu team had won a bronze in the 2018 Asian Games.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Asiad: Satwik-Chirag in final; Prannoy bags bronze
Asiad: Satwik-Chirag in final; Prannoy bags bronze
Asian Games Kabaddi: India men thrash Pakistan
Asian Games Kabaddi: India men thrash Pakistan
PM Modi to inaugurate 37th National Games in Goa
PM Modi to inaugurate 37th National Games in Goa
8 more NewsClick scribes quizzed for a second time
8 more NewsClick scribes quizzed for a second time
Rajasthan to hold caste survey like Bihar: CM Gehlot
Rajasthan to hold caste survey like Bihar: CM Gehlot
ED justifies Naresh Goyal's arrest, custody in HC
ED justifies Naresh Goyal's arrest, custody in HC
Asian Games: India's Schedule on October 7
Asian Games: India's Schedule on October 7

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Chess: Easy wins see India teams stay in second spot

Chess: Easy wins see India teams stay in second spot

Asiad: India win Hockey gold, qualify for Olympics

Asiad: India win Hockey gold, qualify for Olympics

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances