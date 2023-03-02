Real's Vinicius one of the best in the world right now: Ancelotti

IMAGE: The 22-year-old Vinicius Jr was key in helping Real win the LaLiga-Champions League double last season and will be expected to lead his side to a morale-boosting win over arch-rivals Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg on Thursday. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr is one of the best players in the world right now, manager Carlo Ancelotti said, adding that it was not a concern that their performances are so dependent on the Brazilian's form this season.

The 22-year-old was key in helping Real win the LaLiga-Champions League double last season and will be expected to lead his side to a morale-boosting win over arch-rivals Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg on Thursday.

"Real Madrid have a dependency on Vinicius Jr and that is a good dependency to have because he is one of the best players in the world right now," Ancelotti told a news conference on Wednesday.

"I see depending on Vinicius as a normal thing for us, he is one of the biggest in the world today.

"I don't need to give him any extra advices. We won't change who we are. He will be facing a tough challenge against (Barcelona defender) Ronald Araujo and I think it's going to be a fun one. I hope he wins."

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez agreed with Ancelotti on Vinicius and said that his side would be underdogs in Thursday's clash in Madrid.

"Vinicius is making a difference. He is an exceptional player and has added goals to his arsenal. He is a player that you have to follow closely, he is at a very high level," Xavi said.

"It would be great for us winning on Thursday at Santiago Bernabeu. But we are facing a great rival... they are the favourites."

Trailing seven points from leaders Barcelona in the LaLiga standings, Ancelotti did not think that Thursday's result would have any influence in the title race.

However, after their 5-2 win at Liverpool in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League clash, the Italian said his team had good momentum to fight for all trophies.

"Now is when the good stuff comes," Ancelotti said.

"When you reach March in contention, it's because you have a chance to win it all and we will compete.

"We are in a similar spot to last year, with only two points less than we had at this same exact date one year ago. We are not much better than last year, we are where we deserve to be."

Roma coach Mourinho gets two-game suspension

IMAGE: AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho received a red card for his extreme reaction in his side's 2-1 defeat by relegation-threatened Cremonese. Photograph: Alberto Lingria/Reuters

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho will be banned for two games and fined 10,000 euros ($10,672) for his explosive reaction to being sent off in his side's 2-1 defeat by relegation-threatened Cremonese, an Italian sports judge ruled on Wednesday.

Cremonese claimed their first win of the Serie A season on Tuesday as Daniel Ciofani's late penalty left Mourinho's side out of the Champions League places in fifth place in the standings.

Mourinho, who was given his marching orders by referee Marco Piccinini at the start of the second half for dissent, said on Tuesday his reaction was caused by his treatment from the fourth official.

The 60-year-old added that he would seek legal advice.

Mourinho's punishment was for "having vehemently and provocatively contested a referee's decision in the second half, and repeating such behaviour at the time of the expulsion," a Serie A statement said.

"For having also, at the end of the match, entered the referee's dressing room, although authorised to do so, and having addressed seriously offensive expressions and inferences to the fourth official," the statement added.

Mourinho is set to miss Roma's home league games against Juventus on Sunday and Sassuolo on March 12.

Roma are fifth in the table with 44 points, one point behind fourth-placed Lazio.