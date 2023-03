On March 1, Asia's longest cycle race from Srinagar to Kanyakumar (3,651 km) was flagged off by Kashmir Divisional Commissioner V K Bidhuri.

Cyclists from across India are taking part in the 12-day race, the first of its kind in Asia.

The event is being organised by the Indian Oil Corporation and supported by the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Geeta Rao from Ahmedabad is one of the cyclists taking part in the race.

IMAGE: Cyclists before the start of the race.

IMAGE: A cyclist at the start of the race.

IMAGE: People click photographs of the cyclists.

IMAGE: A cyclist takes a water-break.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com