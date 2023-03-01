News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Russian chess players to compete in Asian federation

Russian chess players to compete in Asian federation

March 01, 2023 17:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Children dressed as chess pieces perform at an event in Chennai on July 26, 2022, ahead of the Chess Olympiad 2022

IMAGE: Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chess powerhouse Russia has joined the Asian Chess Federation following an ACF vote that allows Russian players to keep competing at an international level despite the war in Ukraine and the sanctions that it has prompted.

 

Russian athletes have been banned from many sports and largely cannot compete in Europe due to the sanctions and competition complications caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24, 2022.

However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last month urged sports federations to create a pathway for Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to international competitions in Asia.

This pathway would also give those athletes the chance to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics through Asian qualifying events as they are unable to compete in Europe.

Belarus is also under Western sanctions because it has allowed Russia to use its territory as a key staging area for the invasion.

"This day witnessed a historic event: a chess federation, one of the strongest in the world, has moved from one continent to another for the first time ever," Russian chess federation president Andrey Filatov said on Tuesday following the ACF vote in Abu Dhabi.

"We are grateful to the delegates for having supported our transition to the ACF at the Continental Assembly by a majority of votes. It goes to show the amount of trust in us on the one hand, and the good work achieved by our federation on the other."

Of the 36 votes, 29 ACF delegates voted in favour of Russia's inclusion and one voted against, while there were also six abstentions, with the result sealing Russia's departure from the European Chess Union.

Many countries have publicly opposed the IOC's plan to see a return of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international competitions, while Ukraine has threatened to boycott the Paris Olympics if Russians are allowed to compete, even as neutral athletes with no flag or anthem, as proposed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Was Gavaskar too 'harsh' on Gill?
Was Gavaskar too 'harsh' on Gill?
PIX: Markram gives SA solid start before WI fight back
PIX: Markram gives SA solid start before WI fight back
Bumrah ruled out of IPL; unsure of World Cup return
Bumrah ruled out of IPL; unsure of World Cup return
SC verdict on collegium-like system for ECs on Thu
SC verdict on collegium-like system for ECs on Thu
WTT Contender: Manika starts with wins, Sharath ousted
WTT Contender: Manika starts with wins, Sharath ousted
Interfaith relations can't be dubbed as love jihad: HC
Interfaith relations can't be dubbed as love jihad: HC
Amid 'come to Delhi' calls, Stalin bats for Congress
Amid 'come to Delhi' calls, Stalin bats for Congress

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Indore Test: Australia in control on Day 1

Indore Test: Australia in control on Day 1

Sachin's New Role: Hand Ambassador

Sachin's New Role: Hand Ambassador

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances