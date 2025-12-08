HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Real Madrid suffer shock home loss to Celta Vigo

December 08, 2025 08:37 IST

Real Madrid

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia reacts after losing the LaLiga match against Celta Vigo at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, on Sunday. Photograph: Ana Beltran/Reuters

Real Madrid suffered a shock 2-0 loss and finished with nine men against Celta Vigo in LaLiga on Sunday after Williot Swedberg scored an audacious goal with his heel and a second in stoppage time to leave the hosts four points off leaders Barcelona.

Swedish substitute Swedberg cleverly diverted a cross from Bryan Zaragoza past Thibaut Courtois in the 53rd minute to put Celta ahead and had an easy finish three minutes into added time, going around the goalkeeper to wrap up the points.

Real’s cause was not helped by the 64th minute dismissal of Fran Garcia, who picked up two yellow cards in 60 seconds, but they laid siege to the visitors' goal for the last 20 minutes as Celta went into a defensive shell to hold onto their advantage.

Real Madrid

IMAGE: Celta Vigo's players celebrate after Williot Swedberg scored the second goal against Real Madrid. Photograph: Ana Beltran/Reuters

Real defender Alvaro Carreras was also dismissed for two cautions, his second coming in stoppage time at the end of the game as the home side's frustrations boiled over.

"I didn't like the (refereeing) performance," Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso told reporters.

"With the card for Álvaro, I don't know, that was very debatable. (The referee) was quick (to do it). I didn't like that, it got out of control.

“We are all angry, it was not the match we wanted, nor the result.

"The injury to Militao hurt us and we had a hard time recomposing ourselves."

It was a second clean sheet in 15 league games this season for Celta, whose keeper Ionut Radu made a first-half save from Jude Bellingham's header and stopped a second-half free-kick whipped in by Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham suffered a cut to his face. Photograph: Ana Beltran/Reuters

Real stay on 36 points from 16 games as Celta celebrated a first win at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in 19 years, leaving the Galician club with 19 points.

"With the team they have and their quality, it's difficult to match them, but we read the game well," said Celta striker Borja Iglesias. "We had possession, we played in their half, we played a fantastic match."

Celta jumped from 14th to 10th while the defeat ended Real’s 100% home league record this season after six successive wins.

Real Madrid

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe tries to get past Javi Rodriguez of Celta Vigo. Photograph: Ana Beltran/Reuters

Xabi Alonso's stuttering Real team have now won only one of their last five league games as they await the midweek arrival of Manchester City in the Champions League.

"We must turn the page as soon as possible," Alonso said.

 

"On Wednesday, we have the Champions League game against City to react and remove this bad taste from our mouths.”

Earlier on Sunday, Espanyol moved up to fifth as Roberto Fernandez’s first half penalty handed them a 1-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano as both sides finished with 10 men.

Elche's Rafa Mir scored twice as they ran out 3-0 home winners over struggling Girona, while hosts Valencia and Sevilla remained in the bottom half of the table after a 1-1 draw.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

