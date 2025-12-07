HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Messi magic fires Miami to first-ever MLS Cup title

Messi magic fires Miami to first-ever MLS Cup title

3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 07, 2025 11:40 IST

x

Inter Miami

IMAGE: Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo de Paul (7) celebrates with teamamtes after scoring his goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the second half during the 2025 MLS Cup at Chase Stadium.Photograph: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images/Reuters

Inter Miami secured their first MLS Cup crown on Saturday, beating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3–1 at Chase Stadium as Rodrigo De Paul and Tadeo Allende struck late from a pair of Lionel Messi assists.

Despite Thomas Mueller driving a Vancouver side that controlled long stretches and created the better chances, the final ultimately swung on the Argentine's influence, as he secured his first MLS league title and capped his finest season on American soil.

"This was one of our main goals," Messi, who was named MVP, said.

"Last year we finished first in the league and unfortunately we were knocked out in the first round. The MLS was the ultimate prize. The team put in a tremendous effort and rose to the occasion," the 38-year-old added.

Miami opened the scoring in the eighth minute when Messi slipped Allende into space and the winger’s low cross deflected off Vancouver defender Edier Ocampo and into his own net.

 

Vancouver kept control of the ball after the break and finally made it count on the hour mark when Ali Ahmed drove into the box and fired a low shot that Rios Novo reached but could not keep out, the ball rolling over the line to bring the visitors level.

Miami restored their lead in the 71st minute when Messi pounced on a loose Vancouver touch and slid the ball across the box for Rodrigo De Paul, who swept his finish past Yohei Takaoka to cap the move with trademark composure.

The hosts sealed the title deep into stoppage time when Messi threaded a pass to Allende, sparking emotional scenes with Jordi Alba in tears as he and Sergio Busquets — longtime friends and former Barcelona teammates — closed out their final match.

"I'm happy for them. Finishing their careers this way is very nice for everyone," Messi said of his teammates.

"Something very beautiful is coming to an end for them, something to which they have devoted their entire lives. I wish them all the best. They are two friends whom I love very much, and I am happy that they can leave with this title."

Inter Miami

IMAGE: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) kicks the ball against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the second half during the 2025 MLS Cup at Chase Stadium. Photograph: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images/Reuters

David Beckham, the club's co-owner and longtime architect of Miami's project, joined the on-field celebrations after the final whistle.

"All credit to Vancouver, they played a great game and put us under a lot of pressure. After their goal they were on top of us," the former England captain said.

"When you give the ball to Leo (Messi), he creates chances. The team stuck together, and they’ve done that all year."

He added that the path to the title had been anything but smooth: "There were a lot of sleepless nights. I always believed in Miami and in bringing a team here... We promised our fans we’d bring the best players and bring success. Next year is a new year and we go again — but tonight, we celebrate."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Stay in your domain': Gambhir hits back at DC owner
'Stay in your domain': Gambhir hits back at DC owner
'Feel free in my mind': Kohli's success mantra
'Feel free in my mind': Kohli's success mantra
Abhishek 1st Indian to hit 100+ T20 sixes in a year!
Abhishek 1st Indian to hit 100+ T20 sixes in a year!
The Greatest Left-Arm Bowlers Of All Time
The Greatest Left-Arm Bowlers Of All Time
PIX: Jaiswal's century powers India to series win!
PIX: Jaiswal's century powers India to series win!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

'Very Disturbing Incident': Michael Lobo Calls for Safety Overhaul After Goa Fire Kills 251:34

'Very Disturbing Incident': Michael Lobo Calls for Safety...

Kriti Sanon Melts Hearts with Her Sweet Airport Gesture0:54

Kriti Sanon Melts Hearts with Her Sweet Airport Gesture

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in a black Banarasi saree0:38

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in a black Banarasi saree

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO