News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Real Madrid CRUSH Barca in El Clasico thriller

Real Madrid CRUSH Barca in El Clasico thriller

April 22, 2024 11:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Real Madrid

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, Antonio Rudiger and Vinicius Junior celebrate after the match. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

LaLiga leaders Real Madrid's pursuit of a record-extending 36th Spanish title gathered momentum after Jude Bellingham scored a goal in added time to secure a 3-2 comeback win over Barcelona on Sunday.

Real twice fought back from a goal down before Bellingham smashed in the winner at the far post from about six yards out to beat the champions for a fourth successive time. The result left second-placed Barca 11 points adrift of the leaders with six games left.

Barca were left licking their wounds after being knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday in a heartbreaking 4-1 defeat against Paris St Germain.

Real's win, on the other hand, ended a perfect week for Carlo Ancelotti's side after they advanced to the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday after beating holders Manchester City on penalties.

 

"What a great night for being a Real Madrid fan, it's incredible," Luka Modric told Real Madrid TV.

"It's a win that edges us closer to the title, it's what we want. It was a great game, we never stopped believing. We were behind twice but kept fighting, playing well, pressing and in the end we came back time and time again."

Barca took the lead in the sixth minute when Andreas Christensen headed in following a corner after Real goalkeeper Andriy Lunin failed to clear the cross.

But Real Madrid piled on the pressure and Vinicius Jr equalised 12 minutes later from the penalty spot after Lucas Vazquez was fouled inside the box after dribbling past two defenders.

Barcelona complained as the match was paused for several minutes as the VAR tried to determine whether a Lamine Yamal effort had crossed the goal line, but it couldn’t find a clear camera angle and the decision not to award a goal stood.

Real Madrid

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Jules Kounde and Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior clash. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

LaLiga is the only major European league not to use goal-line technology.

Wasteful Real dominated the second half but missed several chances and allowed substitute Fermin Lopez to give the visitors the lead again in the 69th minute from a rebound, but Real hit back with a Lucas Vazquez volley four minutes later.

Real kept pushing for another goal and their perseverance paid off in added time when Vazquez raced down the right channel and crossed to Bellingham, who fired in the winner.

It was another tough loss for Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez, who announced in February that he was stepping down at the end of a difficult season.

"It's hard to find words for it. It's an accumulation of many things. We have not been at the level of competitiveness that we should have been. And that cost us," Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen told Movistar Plus+.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Impressed', Vishy lauds Gukesh's tough situation play
'Impressed', Vishy lauds Gukesh's tough situation play
Gukesh wins candidates; earns world title shot
Gukesh wins candidates; earns world title shot
Is This A Turning Point For Sai Kishore?
Is This A Turning Point For Sai Kishore?
GT Vs PBKS: Who Batted Best? VOTE!
GT Vs PBKS: Who Batted Best? VOTE!
Recipe: Refreshing Cucumber Salad
Recipe: Refreshing Cucumber Salad
Meet 'THE BOSS!!!!'
Meet 'THE BOSS!!!!'
Iran-Israel Flare-Up Tests India's Oil Reserves
Iran-Israel Flare-Up Tests India's Oil Reserves

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Kohli FUMES After Umpire Howler!

Kohli FUMES After Umpire Howler!

KKR Vs RCB: Who Batted Best? VOTE!

KKR Vs RCB: Who Batted Best? VOTE!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances