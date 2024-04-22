'Impressed', Vishy lauds Gukesh's tough situation play

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Michal Walusza for FIDE/X

Indian teenager D Gukesh (17) has become the youngest player ever to challenge for the World Chess Championship title. He clinched victory in the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2024, defeating seasoned competitors with his impressive play and composure.

"Congratulations to Gukesh for this historic achievement," said former World Champion Viswanathan Anand. "The chess community is incredibly proud. I was particularly impressed by his handling of pressure in critical situations."

Gukesh follows in the footsteps of Anand, the only other Indian to win the Candidates (2014). In a thrilling final round, Gukesh drew his match with Hikaru Nakamura using black pieces, securing his overall tournament victory.

This win propels Gukesh to the World Championship finals, where he'll face China's Ding Liren. Gukesh's meteoric rise began at 12 when he became the third-youngest Grandmaster ever. He's been a force to be reckoned with ever since, including a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games.