Lionel Messi pays tribute to former Barca teammate Andres Iniesta, who announced his retirement from football on Monday, October 7.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi celebrates with Andres Iniesta during the 2013 Champions League. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez and Lionel Messi were the Holy Trinity at FC Barcelona for over a decade.

40-year-old Iniesta, on Monday, annouced his retirement from all football and Messi penned a heartfelt note for his beloved former teammate.

'One of the teammates with the most magic and one of those I enjoyed playing with the most. The ball is going to miss you, and so will all of us...I wish you the best always. You’re a phenomenon,' Messi's Instagram story read,

The legendary Iniesta is one of the greatest midfielders to have donned the Spainish jersey. He won the FIFA World Cup, Euro (2008, 2012) and several club honours including the Champions League and La Liga.

Messi and Iniesta shared the Barca dressing between 2005 and 2018, together winning nine La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns and won two trebles in 2009 and 2015.

After leaving Barcelona in 2018, Iniesta joined Japanese club Vissel Kobe and led them to their first J1 League title the following year. He also helped them bag the Emperor's Cup and reach the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League in their first appearance in the continental competition.

The Spaniard then moved to Emirates Club in the UAE Pro League before calling time on his career.