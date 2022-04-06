Radwanska, 33, vs Stanislavskyi, 98

Photograph: Kind courtesy Agnieszka Radwanska/Instagram

Polish tennis star Agnieszka Radwanska returned to the tennis court to play Leonid Stanislavskyi, the oldest active tennis player in the world.

Agnieszka is 33. Leonid is 98.

Stanislawski escaped from his home in Kharkiv in Ukraine after the Russian invasion of his country and made it to Poland with his daughter Tatiana.

When he turned 98 recently, Leonid said he would love to play a game of tennis with Agnieszka, the former world number 2.

And guess what, dreams too come true! Agnieszka played Leonid at the Lubelski Tennis Club in Lublin, 170 miles east of Warsaw.

Leonid Stanislawski is officially the oldest active tennis player in the world, according to The Guinness Book of Records.

The 65 year age gap didn't make a difference as Leonid was seen returning a shot served by Agnieszka who has won 20 career singles titles.

The match reportedly ended in a 'fair draw' and Agnieszka presented Leonid with one of her racquets and a photo album showing the highlights of her career before she retired from competitive tennis in 2018.

Hopefully, the war will end soon and Leonid and Tatiana can return home to Kharkiv with Agnieszka's racquet and photoalbum.