HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Qatar Open: Alcaraz overpowers Cilic; on course for Djokovic clash

Qatar Open: Alcaraz overpowers Cilic; on course for Djokovic clash

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 18, 2025 11:12 IST

x

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his opening round match against Croatia's Marin Cilic at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha on Monday. Photographs: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz found himself trailing in the second set to Croatia's Marin Cilic, but battled back for a 6-4, 6-4 win Monday in the opening round at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha.

With Cilic -- the former World No. 3 -- on the verge of taking a 5-3 lead in the second set, Alcaraz rebounded while serving at 0-40 down and notched 14 of the next 19 points to seal the victory. Alcaraz, who saved five of six break points, will face World No. 7 Novak Djokovic of Croatia if both reach the semi-finals.

Czech Jiri Lehecka upset No. 7 seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-4, 6-4, taking 35 of 40 first-serve points (88 percent) and saving both break points he faced. Other first-round winners included No. 8 seed Jack Draper of Great Britain, Fabian Marozsan of Hungary and Australia's Christopher O'Connell.

Carlos Alcaraz

Taiwanese qualifier Chun-Hsin Tseng stunned third-seeded Alejandro Tabilo of Chile 6-2, 7-5 in the first round at Rio de Janeiro.

Tseng, ranked 125th in the world, finished with a 6-0 edge in aces en route to the 1-hour, 36-minute victory.

Another Chilean, sixth-seeded Nicolas Jarry, rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentine qualifier Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

 

The home fans had four Brazilian players to cheer on, but only one advanced, as wild card Thiago Monteiro nipped Argentina's Facundo Diaz Acosta 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3). Kazakhstan's Alexander Shevchenko defeated wild card Felipe Meligeni Alves 6-4, 6-2; Argentina's Francisco Comesana eliminated Gustavo Heide 7-6 (2), 6-7 (7), 6-3; and Spain's Jaume Munar topped Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-4, 3-6, 6-0.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Chandrachud, Pilot At Manu's Birthday
Chandrachud, Pilot At Manu's Birthday
There is favouritism in anti-doping system: Djokovic
There is favouritism in anti-doping system: Djokovic
Manu Bhaker Crowned BBC Sportswoman of the Year
Manu Bhaker Crowned BBC Sportswoman of the Year
Is That Neeraj Chopra's New Car?
Is That Neeraj Chopra's New Car?
What's Trump Doing At Daytona Race?
What's Trump Doing At Daytona Race?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Garlic Mung Sprouts: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Top Stars Missing From Champions Trophy

webstory image 3

Discover India's 8 Cutest, Smallest Airports

VIDEOS

Heavy Traffic engulfs at Naini Bridge as Devotees arrive for Mahakumbh1:38

Heavy Traffic engulfs at Naini Bridge as Devotees arrive...

Jaishankar calls on Amir of Qatar2:17

Jaishankar calls on Amir of Qatar

Delta Plane Crash: Shocking details revealed2:58

Delta Plane Crash: Shocking details revealed

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD