Chandrachud, Pilot At Manu Bhaker's Birthday

Photographs: ANI

Manu Bhaker, who turned 22 on Tuesday, cut a cake to celebrate her birthday during the BBC Indian Sports Woman of the Year 2024 Awards, in New Delhi on Monday.



Bhaker, who was accompanied by her mother Sumedha, had some elite guests cheering for her while cutting her birthday cake.

Former Chief Justice of India Dr D Y Chandrachud, Congress MLA Sachin Pilot, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla, who is also the BCCI vice-president, all joined in the celebration, clapping as the double Olympic medallist cut her birthday cake.