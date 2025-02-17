What's Trump Doing At Daytona Race?

A fortnight after becoming the first American president to attend the Super Bowl, Donald J Trump turned up at the famous Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

IMAGE: Trump greets racers ahead of the start of the Daytona 500 Nascar race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 16, 2025. Photograph: Al Drago/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Trump shakes hands with Richard Petty prior to riding in the presidential limousine ahead of the Daytona 500 Nascar race, February 16, 2025. Photograph: Al Drago/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Trump, accompanied by granddaughter Carolina Trump, greets attendees ahead of the Daytona 500 Nascar race, February 16, 2025. Photograph: Al Drago/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Trump is driven in his limo around the racetrack before the Daytona 500 race, February 16, 2025. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump before the Daytona 500 race, February 16, 2025. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian, Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com