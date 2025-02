On Monday, February 17, 2025, Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra launched the new Audi RS Q8 in Mumbai.

Powered by a 4-litre V8 engine, the RS Q8 Performance is the most powerful SUV in the Audi lineup.

It delivers 640 HP and 850 Nm of torque and has a top speed of 305 km per hour.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra -- in his first appearance in Mumbai after his shaadi.

IMAGE: Neeraj and Balbir Singh Dhillon, head, Audi India at the launch. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com