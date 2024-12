IMAGE: PV Sindhu is all set to tie the knot with Venkata Datta Sai. Photograph: PV Sindhu/Instagram

Indian badminton sensation PV Sindhu is set to tie the knot with Hyderabad-based businessman, Venkata Datta Sai. The couple will exchange vows on December 22nd in Udaipur.

As the countdown to her special day begins, Sindhu shared a heartwarming post on social media, quoting Kahlil Gibran, "When love beckons to you, follow him, for love gives naught but itself."

The ‘Miss to Mrs’ sign in the background hints at the upcoming wedding festivities.