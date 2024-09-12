News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PSG vs Mbappe: All-out war over massive paycheck

PSG vs Mbappe: All-out war over massive paycheck

September 12, 2024 00:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kylian Mbappe

IMAGE: PSG and Kylian Mbappe were at loggerheads last year. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Paris St Germain welcomed an offer from the French football league's governing body (LFP) on Wednesday to mediate with Kylian Mbappe over the France forward's wage dispute following his departure from the Ligue 1 side.

Mbappe left PSG to make a high-profile switch to Real Madrid in the close season and French media reported the 25-year-old is seeking around 55 million euros ($60.58 million).

PSG and Mbappe were at loggerheads last year when the forward, who is the club's all-time top scorer, refused to sign a contract extension and was frozen out of the team.

 

He was later reinstated into the first-team squad after they arrived at a resolution, but he left the club at the end of the 2023-24 season as a free agent.

"The club recalled that the player has made clear, repeated public and private commitments that must be respected, having been afforded unprecedented benefits by the club over seven fantastic years in Paris," a PSG spokesperson told Reuters.

"In the light of the club's oral and documented arguments, the Commission insisted on mediation between the parties, which Paris Saint-Germain has been seeking for many months.

"The Commission has now invited the player to consider the mediation process."

In January, Mbappe had said he made an agreement with PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi which would "protect all parties and preserve the club's serenity for the challenges ahead".

Media reports last year said Mbappe had agreed to forego loyalty bonuses if he left PSG on a free transfer. Reuters has contacted Mbappe's representatives for comment.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
ICC delegation to Pakistan: Will India play in CT?
ICC delegation to Pakistan: Will India play in CT?
What Rohit Sharma Does In The Gym!
What Rohit Sharma Does In The Gym!
SEE: Harbhajan Singh visits Lalbaughcha Raja
SEE: Harbhajan Singh visits Lalbaughcha Raja
Modi attends Ganpati Puja at CJI Chandrachud's home
Modi attends Ganpati Puja at CJI Chandrachud's home
She Came, She Saw, She Conquered!
She Came, She Saw, She Conquered!
Will fight Modi's Naya Kashmir narrative: Rashid
Will fight Modi's Naya Kashmir narrative: Rashid
India pitches for more info sharing on int'l payments
India pitches for more info sharing on int'l payments

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

We're treated like second-class citizens: Para champ

We're treated like second-class citizens: Para champ

ICC aims to attract bigger crowd for women's World Cup

ICC aims to attract bigger crowd for women's World Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances