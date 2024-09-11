News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » ICC delegation to Pakistan: Will India play in CT?

ICC delegation to Pakistan: Will India play in CT?

Source: PTI
September 11, 2024 20:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

ICC delegation to discuss tentative schedule of Champions Trophy with PCB

India's Rohit Sharma with Babar Azam

IMAGE: India captain Rohit Sharma with Pakistan’s Babar Azam. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

An ICC delegation, which is due to visit Pakistan this month to ascertain the preparations for the Champions Trophy, will also discuss the tentative schedule of the event with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

 

A source aware of developments said the PCB had still not been informed how many ICC officials were coming and which departments they would be representing but indications were
the schedule would be discussed in detail.

The PCB had sent a tentative schedule to the ICC sometime back in which they had suggested making Lahore the base of the Indian team.

"The schedule has now been seen by the participating boards in the Champions Trophy and there is still some work to be done before it is finalised and announced," the source said.

"Obviously a final decision on whether the Indian team would be permitted by its government to play in Pakistan is one major reason for the schedule still being under consideration," he added.

The ICC delegation will inspect the ongoing development work at the Champions Trophy venues Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi besides holding meetings with security officials and also revisiting broadcasting arrangements, team hotels and travel itineraries.

With BCCI secretary Jay Shah set to take over as ICC chairman from December 1, the source said the Champions Trophy schedule would be released late, like in last year's World Cup in India.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Harbhajan Singh visits Lalbaughcha Raja
SEE: Harbhajan Singh visits Lalbaughcha Raja
Can Agarwal make his case for India comeback?
Can Agarwal make his case for India comeback?
Vinesh Slams P T Usha!
Vinesh Slams P T Usha!
Patna blasts: HC commutes death of 4 to 30 yrs in jail
Patna blasts: HC commutes death of 4 to 30 yrs in jail
ED attaches fresh assets of Nirav Modi
ED attaches fresh assets of Nirav Modi
When Malaika Reached Home After Dad's Death
When Malaika Reached Home After Dad's Death
Arbaaz-Arjun Arrive To Lend Support
Arbaaz-Arjun Arrive To Lend Support

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Rohit, Kohli, or Pant? Lyon picks his target

Rohit, Kohli, or Pant? Lyon picks his target

'Coldplay Can't Be Number One Every Week'

'Coldplay Can't Be Number One Every Week'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances