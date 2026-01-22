PSG defender Hernandez faces human trafficking complaint

The family's lawyer, Lola Dubois, accused Lucas Hernandez and Victoria Tray of depriving the Columbian family of their rights, and actions bordering on "modern slavery."

IMAGE: Paris Saint-Germain defender Lucas Hernandez and his partner Victoria Tray. Photograph: Lucas Hernandez/Instagram

Paris Saint-Germain defender Lucas Hernandez and his partner Victoria Tray are facing a complaint of alleged human trafficking and illegal employment.

They pair denied any wrongdoing, saying they acted with good faith and kindness but had been manipulated.

According to a report in the Paris Match magazine, a Colombian family -- two parents and their three children -- have filed a case against the French footballer and his partner at a court in Versailles.

The family claims to have worked for the 2018 World Cup winner and his partner between September 2024 and November 2025 in roles including cleaning, caretaking, security, cooking and childcare.

However, there are no formal documents of employment .

According to the plaintiffs' lawyer Lola Dubois, the Colombians, who performed babysitting and security roles, had no days off and sometimes worked up to 82 hours a week, depriving the Columbian family of their rights, and actions bordering on "modern slavery."

'We learned, painfully, that compassion can be exploited'

Hernandez and Tray have rejected the accusations in a statement on Instagram.

'We opened our home and our lives to people who introduced themselves as friends, who sought our kindness, and for whom we felt genuine affection,' they wrote in a statement on Instagram.

'We helped them, supported them, and believed them when they assured us that they were in the process of legalising their status. That trust was abused.'

In the statement, the couple said they were manipulated by emotional stories and false assurances and never acted with contempt for the law.

'We acted as human beings -- and learned, painfully, that compassion can be exploited,' they said.

Hernandez has been at PSG since 2023, when he completed a transfer from Bayern Munich.