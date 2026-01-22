Suryakumar Yadav hails batting recovery after early wobble

India captain Suryakumar Yadav praised his side’s batting resilience after recovering from 25/2 to post a big total against New Zealand in the Nagpur T20I.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot en route to his 22-ball 32. Photograph: BCCI

Yadav felt good going into bat, playing to his strengths, and credited his form to hard work in the nets.

'I think it's always good when we get those numbers on the board, and if there's a little bit of dew on the board, I think that's a big positive. And the way we batted, even after we were put under pressure in the powerplay, we were 25-2, and then we took the game till the 15th over, and then we never stopped all the batters,' Suryakumar said after the match.

'It's been working for me as a team, and so if it's working, let's continue with that,' he added.

Talking about his batting, Surya said: 'I felt good when I went into bat. It was the perfect time for me to go into bat. Good pressure situation. I've been batting in that situation,' he added.

About regaining his form, the captain said 'it was a matter of time.'

'And as I said earlier as well, I've been batting really well in the nets. It was just a matter of time... when you play a few balls, bat the way I bat. And that doesn't change my identity. I've been practising really well in the last 2-3 weeks. So I was feeling good,' he added.

With this win, the Men in Blue took a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against the Black Caps.