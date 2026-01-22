HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Hardest Job In India After PM's': Tharoor Backs Gambhir

January 22, 2026

Gautam Gambhir receives public support from Shashi Tharoor.

MP Shashi Tharoor met Indian Head Coach Gautam Gambhir ahead of the opening T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday

IMAGE: Shashi Tharoor met Head Coach Gautam Gambhir ahead of the opening T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shashi Tharoor/X
 

Under-fire Head Coach Gautam Gambhir has found support from cricket enthusiast Shashi Tharoor.

The Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram met Gambhir in Nagpur ahead of the opening T20I on Wednesday.

'In Nagpur, enjoyed a good &frank discussion with my old friend @GautamGambhir, the man with the hardest job in India after the PM's!' Tharoor exclaimed.

'He is being second-guessed by millions daily but stays calm & walks on undaunted. A word of appreciation for his quiet determination and able leadership. Wishing him all success -- starting today! #INDvNZT20,' Tharoor posted alongside a photo of the duo.

Gambhir: 'When dust settles, truth about a coach's 'unlimited authority' will become clear'

In response, Gambhir thanked Tharoor, stressing that as head coach he wields massive power is a misplaced perception.

'Thanks a lot Dr @ShashiTharoor! When the dust settles, truth & logic about a coach's supposedly 'unlimited authority' will become clear. Till then I'm amused at being pitted against my own who are the very best!'

Gambhir has in recent times been criticised about his team selections, particularly the batting position of wicket-keeper-batter Sanju Samson in the T20I squad.

Ironically, in the past, Tharoor has questioned the Indian team management over the treatment of Samson.

