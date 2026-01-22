Aus Open PIX: Defending champion Keys survives mid-set wobble

IMAGES from the Australian Open matches played at Melbourne Park in Melbourne on Thursday
Defending champion Madison Keys overcame struggles with her game to advance to the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-1, 7-5 win over fellow American Ashlyn Krueger at Melbourne Park on Thursday.
The 30-year-old was once again less than convincing in her victory, two days after labouring in a first-round win over Ukrainian Grand Slam debutant Oleksandra Oliynykova.
Keys took 23 minutes to claim the opening set with a confident display that saw the American hit seven winners and convert all three break points against her compatriot in a one-sided start to the contest.
But the current world number nine allowed doubts to creep into her game in the second set, handing Krueger two breaks in serve with a succession of double faults that saw the 21-year-old open up a three-game lead.
Keys responded, however, by winning five games in a row to close out the match and progress to the next round.
"I started really well, and I think Ashlyn started a little slow, and then I was fully expecting her to raise her level, which she did," Keys said.
"Once I kind of got that momentum, I tried to sink my teeth into the set, and do whatever I could to get back into it."