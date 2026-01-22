HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Aus Open PIX: Defending champion Keys survives mid-set wobble

January 22, 2026 09:10 IST

IMAGES from the Australian Open matches played at Melbourne Park in Melbourne on Thursday

IMAGE: USA 's Madison Keys in action during her second round match against compatriot Ashlyn Krueger. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Defending champion Madison Keys overcame struggles with her game to advance to the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-1, 7-5 win over fellow American Ashlyn Krueger at Melbourne Park on Thursday.

 

The 30-year-old was once again less than convincing in her victory, two days after labouring in a first-round win over Ukrainian Grand Slam debutant Oleksandra Oliynykova.

Keys took 23 minutes to claim the opening set with a confident display that saw the American hit seven winners and convert all three break points against her compatriot in a one-sided start to the contest.

'I was fully expecting Krueger to raise her level, which she did'

IMAGE: Ashlyn Krueger in action during her second round match against Madison Keys. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

But the current world number nine allowed doubts to creep into her game in the second set, handing Krueger two breaks in serve with a succession of double faults that saw the 21-year-old open up a three-game lead.

Keys responded, however, by winning five games in a row to close out the match and progress to the next round.

"I started really well, and I think Ashlyn started a little slow, and then I was fully expecting her to raise her level, which she did," Keys said.

"Once I kind of got that momentum, I tried to sink my teeth into the set, and do whatever I could to get back into it."

Source: REUTERS
