Proud to Represent India: Neeraj, Sen celebrate R-Day

As the nation celebrates its 76th Republic Day, India's sports fraternity took to social media to share their patriotic sentiments and wishes with fans across the country on Sunday.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar posted on X how the strength of the nation lies in its diversity, from " the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean, from vibrant cities to serene villages."

"From the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean, from vibrant cities to serene villages, our strength lies in our diversity. Proud to be a citizen of this incredible country, our home...India. Happy Republic Day! Jai Hind!," Tendulkar said on X.

“The country gives us rights, but we must also remember our duties as citizens of India! Happy Republic Day Jai Hind,” wrote the Team India head coach, Gautam Gambhir, on X.

KL Rahul, on the other hand, wrote, “Celebrating the spirit of freedom and unity. Happy Republic Day to all.”

The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah also took to Instagram, extending the Republic Day wishes to all.

"Happy 76th Republic Day," said the caption of Shah's post.

India's T20 World Cup winning skipper Rohit Sharma wished everyone a happy Republic Day, posting a snapshot from the memorable victory parade last year in Mumbai after India's ICC trophy broke after 11 years with the T20 WC title win.

India's T20 captain and 'Mr 360' batter Suryakumar Yadav, expressing his pride in being a part of a "rich, vibrant and beautiful" nation like India, posted an Instagram story. His story had a picture from India's T20 WC win parade in Mumbai.

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj, a player with Indian roots, also wished India a very happy Republic Day on his Instagram.

India's World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also posted an Instagram story, urging people to take a moment to "reflect on the progressive spirit of the nation".

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also took to X, hoping that "may the tricolour keep flying high".

"May the tricolour always fly high. Happy Republic Day to all," posted Pant.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Honoring the spirit of unity, diversity, and resilience of this great nation, today and always! Happy Republic Day!

Former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina also took to Instagram and posted, "On this Republic Day, let's salute the symphony of our diverse cultures. United in spirit, we stand tall as proud Indians, celebrating the beauty of our nation. #jaihind #vandematram."

Indian batter Tilak Varma, who played a match-winning 72* against England in second T20I yesterday, also posted, "Proud every time I get to play for India Happy Republic Day."

Ace badminton player Lakshya Sen expressed his pride in representing the country on the global stage.

In an Instagram post, he wrote, "As an athlete, I carry the pride of India wherever I go. Wishing everyone a day filled with pride, joy, and patriotism. Happy Republic Day to everyone!"

Legendary tennis star Leander Paes shared an emotional message on Instagram, highlighting the honour of playing under the tricolour.

"Standing under the tricolour has always been the greatest honour of my life. Grateful for the opportunity to represent India and for all that it stands for. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!"

India's men's hockey captain, Harmanpreet Singh, emphasized the unity and strength of the nation. He shared on Instagram, "Our Constitution: The bond that unites us, the force that makes us unstoppable. Wishing everyone a proud and glorious Republic Day!"

India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra wished his followers a Happy Republic Day through his Instagram story.

India's first individual Olympic gold medalist, Abhinav Bindra, also conveyed his Republic Day greetings through an Instagram story, reflecting his patriotic spirit.