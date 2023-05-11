Wrestlers take a stand with black bands on 'Black Day'

IMAGE: Wrestlers wear black bands during their ongoing protest. Photograph: PTI

The protesting wrestlers and their supporters on Thursday wore black bands and called it a black day as their agitation entered the 18th day.

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Satyawart Kaidyan, Jitender Kinha all tied black bands on their forehead while a few supporters sported them on their arms as a mark of protest.

The wrestlers have been demanding arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who they have accused of sexual exploitation of several women wrestlers including a minor.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs, including one under section 10 of POCSO act against the BJP MP, who has denied all the charges.