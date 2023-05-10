News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik's Cuteness Overload

Hardik's Cuteness Overload

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 10, 2023 10:08 IST
Hardik Pandya

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Get ready to say "aww" because Hardik Pandya is giving us major daddy goals!

The Gujarat Titans skipper is not only slaying it on the field, but also in life as he spends quality time with son Agastya.

In case you missed it, Hardik shared an Instagram video that is cuteness overload.

 

Daddy and dolly can be seen bonding over animal figures from a book, with Agastya guessing their names with ease.

And as if that wasn't enough to make us all swoon, Hardik showers his little champ with kisses at the end of the video.

'Learning and growing every single day', Hardik notes.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
