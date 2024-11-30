Forest's Wood creates Premier League record

IMAGE: Chris Wood equalled Bryan Roy’s record of 24 goals for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League during the match against Ipswich Town on Saturday. Photograph: Premier League/X

Nottingham Forest's New Zealand striker Chris Wood's second-half penalty downed Ipswich Town 1-0 at the City Ground on Saturday as he became the club’s joint-top Premier League scorer.

The hosts got the spot kick after 48 minutes when Jota Silva was clipped by Sammie Szmodics and Wood blasted home for his ninth goal of the campaign and 24th in the Premier League for Forest to join their former Dutch winger Bryan Roy's tally.

Forest were good value for the win, though Ipswich came close to opening the scoring midway through the first half when Cameron Burgess’s glancing header from a corner was cleared off the line by fullback Ola Aina.

Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo's side move up to sixth place on 22 points from 13 games, while Ipswich remain in the relegation zone with nine down in 19th spot.

Schade lifts Brentford to 4-1 win over Leicester City

IMAGE: Brentford's Kevin Schade scores their second goal against Leicester City at GTech Community Stadium, London, on Saturday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Brentford's Kevin Schade bagged a hat-trick for his first goals of the Premier League season, plus set up a fourth goal, as Thomas Frank's men roared back from a goal down to beat Leicester City 4-1 on Saturday.

Brentford are provisionally seventh in the Premier League table after 13 games, while Leicester, whose new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy watched from the Gtech Community Stadium stands, are a point above the drop zone in 16th.

Facundo Buonanotte put Leicester on the scoreboard against the run of play in the 21st minute partly due to poor Brentford defending, with Jamie Vardy losing his man before his pass to Buonanotte who finished with a low, hard shot to the corner.

But the lead lasted just four minutes to the delight of Brentford fans as Mikkel Damsgaard sent a ball through to Schade who teed up Yoane Wissa with a beautiful pass off the side of his boot, and Wissa tapped in from close range.

Schade put the home side ahead four minutes later when he latched on to a deflected shot from Bryan Mbeumo in a crowded penalty area.

The German bagged his second goal late in first-half injury time when he sprinted on to a through ball from Damsgaard and chipped a left-footed shot over goalkeeper Mads Hermansen and into the far corner.

The 23-year-old completed his hat-trick in the 59th minute when Nathan Collins curled in a ball behind Leicester's defence and Schade finished with a low, powerful shot past Hermansen.

After the final whistle, much of the Leicester squad kept their distance from their angry fans who had travelled to Saturday's game.

Struggling Leicester, who have just two wins this season, named Van Nistelrooy as their new manager on Friday, too late for the Dutchman to take charge on Saturday, leaving coaching duties to interim Ben Dawson.

The Foxes had surprisingly sacked Steve Cooper last weekend and were quick to appoint Van Nistelrooy, who had guided Manchester United to four games unbeaten when he took interim charge after Erik ten Hag was fired last month.

Kluivert bags penalty and record in win over Wolves

IMAGE: AFC Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert scores their fourth goal from the penalty spot and completes his hat-trick against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, on Saturday. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

Dutchman Justin Kluivert became the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick of penalties in a single match as Bournemouth beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-2 at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

After forward Kluivert converted a penalty for the visitors inside the opening three minutes, Norwegian forward Jorgen Strand Larsen headed home the equaliser for Wolves two minutes later.

But Bournemouth left back Milos Kerkez restored their lead in the eighth minute, curling a powerful shot into the top corner from a tight angle before Wolves gave away another penalty when goalkeeper Jose Sa clipped Evanilson's ankle.

Strand Larsen reduced that deficit in the 69th minute and just when the goal sparked Wolves into life, Jose Sa gave away another penalty which Kluivert converted to complete his hat-trick.

Bournemouth sit 11th in the table with 18 points from 13 matches, while Wolves sit in 18th place in the relegation zone after collecting nine points.

Munoz saves Palace the blushes

IMAGE: Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz scores their first goal against Newcastle United at Selhurst Park, London, on Saturday. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Crystal Palace midfielder Daniel Munoz scored with a header deep into stoppage time to snatch a much-needed draw against Newcastle United after home defender Mark Guehi had scored an own goal in the Premier League on Saturday.

The visitors looked set to win a disappointing game in which they did not have a shot on target when Munoz atoned for a bad miss earlier in the contest as he popped up late to net his first goal for the club and grab a share of the spoils.

Newcastle’s poor afternoon began when they lost Alexander Isak to injury midway the first half, with the Sweden striker seemingly struggling with his hip after being on the receiving end of some heavy challenges.

That robbed the visitors of the focal point of their attack and put Palace on the front foot as they created plenty of chances, with Munoz somehow missing an open goal after a lightning counter-attack in the 36th minute.

The away fans finally had something to cheer in the 53rd when Newcastle took the lead with a superbly worked free kick that resulted in Anthony Gordon driving the ball across the face of goal and Guehi turning it into his own net.

Palace's Ismaila Sarr and Munoz were denied in quick succession in the 62nd minute, with Sarr's shot saved and Munoz's follow-up from the rebound blocked, leaving Eagles fans to wonder what their side would have to do to score.

The answer came deep in stoppage time as Guehi and Munoz redeemed themselves when the former crossed for the latter to score a goal that takes Palace to nine points and 17th place, one above the relegation zone. Newcastle are 10th on 19.