EPL: 2024-25 season to begin on Aug. 17, no Christmas Eve game

EPL: 2024-25 season to begin on Aug. 17, no Christmas Eve game

December 22, 2023 22:38 IST
IMAGE: The 2024-25 season of the English Premier League will not have a Christmas Eve fixture. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

The 2024-25 Premier League season will kick off on Aug. 17, the League said on Friday, 90 days after the current campaign ends.

The new season begins just over a month after the European Championship ends, with the final scheduled for July 14.

The last game of the 2024-25 season will be played on May 25, 2025 and there will be no match on Christmas Eve after backlash this season.

 

"In keeping with previous commitments made to clubs to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, arrangements will be made to allow more rest time over three of the festive match rounds, with no club playing within 60 hours of another match," the League said.

"There will be no fixture on 24 December 2024."

Chelsea travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, with the London club's manager Mauricio Pochettino among those who voiced their frustration about playing on Christmas Eve.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
PIX: Mbappe powers PSG to win; Barca survive scare
Grave injustice done to her: Priyanka Gandhi
'Shami's absence massive but India still favourites'
Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri in protest
ED's 3rd summons to Kejriwal for quizzing on Jan 3
Surya out of Afghanistan series, Hardik unlikely too
I'll be looking like a UFC fighter, vows Andre Russell
