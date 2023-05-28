News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Prannoy claims Malaysia Masters title

Prannoy claims Malaysia Masters title

Source: PTI
May 28, 2023 17:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

HS Prannoy

Photograph: Kind courtesy BWF/Twitter

India's HS Prannoy secured his maiden BWF World Tour title with a gritty three-game win over China's Weng Hong Yang in the men's singles finals of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Indian showed great composure and resolve during a 94-minute battle to notch a 21-19, 13-21, 21-18 victory against China's world number 34 Weng Hong Yang.

Prannoy was instrumental in India's epic Thomas Cup victory last year but an individual title has eluded him since the 2017 US Open Grand Prix Gold.

The Kerala shuttler had come close to breaking his title drought when he reached the finals at Swiss Open last year and signed off at the semifinal stage in Malaysia and the Indonesia Super 1000.

 

On Sunday, the world number nine Prannoy finally broke the jinx, dishing out a superlative performance against the 23-year-old from China in a battle of attrition.

This week, Prannoy gave ample display of his physical and mental fortitude as he outfoxed his opponents -- world number five Chou Tien Chen, All England champion Li Shi Feng and Japan's Kenta Nishimoto in three games. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
French Open PIX: Sabalenka roars into 2nd round
French Open PIX: Sabalenka roars into 2nd round
Kohli holds the key to India's triumph in WTC Final
Kohli holds the key to India's triumph in WTC Final
I'm fossilized: Chhetri picks potential successor
I'm fossilized: Chhetri picks potential successor
Twitterati rave over 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parl
Twitterati rave over 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parl
Wrestlers detained as police clear Jantar Mantar
Wrestlers detained as police clear Jantar Mantar
SEE: Wrestlers dragged and detained
SEE: Wrestlers dragged and detained
French Open PIX: Sabalenka roars into 2nd round
French Open PIX: Sabalenka roars into 2nd round

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Wrestlers detained as police clear Jantar Mantar

Wrestlers detained as police clear Jantar Mantar

SEE: Wrestlers dragged and detained

SEE: Wrestlers dragged and detained

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances