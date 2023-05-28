French Open PIX: Sabalenka roars into 2nd round

IMAGE: Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her first round match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka took her time to get going but powered into the second round of the French Open with a comprehensive 6-3, 6-2 win over Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in a feisty clash to begin the year's second Grand Slam on Sunday.

Sabalenka appeared to be in a spot of bother on serve early on and fell behind 2-3, but the unseeded Kostyuk could not build on her advantage and the Australian Open champion struck back immediately with a powerful crosscourt volley on breakpoint.

IMAGE: Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk wilted under the Paris sun. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Second seed Sabalenka wrapped up the first set in style in front of a sparse Court Philippe Chatrier crowd before pouncing in the next with an early break and another to go up 4-1, as Kostyuk wilted under the Paris sun.

The Belarusian raised her level again late in the match to save two breakpoints and close out the victory in 71 minutes.