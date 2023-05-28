News
French Open PIX: Sabalenka roars into 2nd round

May 28, 2023 16:31 IST
IMAGE: Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her first round match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka took her time to get going but powered into the second round of the French Open with a comprehensive 6-3, 6-2 win over Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in a feisty clash to begin the year's second Grand Slam on Sunday.

 

Sabalenka appeared to be in a spot of bother on serve early on and fell behind 2-3, but the unseeded Kostyuk could not build on her advantage and the Australian Open champion struck back immediately with a powerful crosscourt volley on breakpoint.

IMAGE: Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk wilted under the Paris sun. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Second seed Sabalenka wrapped up the first set in style in front of a sparse Court Philippe Chatrier crowd before pouncing in the next with an early break and another to go up 4-1, as Kostyuk wilted under the Paris sun.

The Belarusian raised her level again late in the match to save two breakpoints and close out the victory in 71 minutes.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
