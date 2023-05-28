Protesting wrestlers move towards new Parliament building, detained

IMAGE: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia speak with the media during their protest against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, on Sunday morning. Photograph: PTI

The protesting wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, were detained by the Delhi Police on Sunday after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building, where a women's Mahapanchayat was planned for the day.

In chaotic scenes witnessed at the Jantar Mantar, the wrestlers and police officers shoved and pushed each other as Vinesh Phogat and her cousin Sangeeta Phogat tried to breach the barricades.

All the protesters were detained and forcefully made to board buses by the police.

"They have been detained for violating law and order. We will take legal action after inquiry in due course of time," said Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Law and Order.

The police officials were also seen clearing the protest site where the wrestlers resumed their agitation against the Wresting Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on April 23.

The Delhi Police beefed up security at Jantar Mantar following the protesting wrestlers' call for a 'Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat'.

Thousands of police personnel were deployed and multiple layers of barricades were in place in the Lutyens' Delhi area on Sunday.

The wrestlers, sitting about two kilometres from the Parliament building, had said they will go ahead with their 'Mahapanchayat' near the new Parliament building at any cost.

However, Police said no protester will be allowed to move towards the new building as permission has not been granted to hold the event and the wrestlers should not be involved in any "anti-national activity".

The agitating wrestlers, including likes of Olympic medallists Bajranj Punia, Sakshi and Asian Games gold winner Vinesh have been demanding the arrest of outgoing WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh who they have accused of sexually harassing several women grapplers.

The wrestlers had said that use of force by police will not deter them from going ahead with their peaceful march and the Mahapanchayat.