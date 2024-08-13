Pramod Bhagat opens up about doping suspension

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Pramod Bhagat/X

Following his suspension from the sport due to violation of anti-doping violations, Tokyo 2020 Paralympic champion para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat on Tuesday said that the three whereabout failures within a 12-month period were due to a "technical glitch" rather than an intentional wrongdoing.

Bhagat will miss the upcoming Paris Paralympic Games after being suspended for 18 months for breaching the Badminton World Federation (BWF) anti-doping regulations.

Following his suspension, Pramod said on X, "I am deeply saddened by the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to suspend me from participating in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. I want to clarify that the suspension is due to three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period, especially the last one being a result of a technical glitch rather than any intentional wrongdoing."

"My team and I have been proactive in appealing this decision, citing the technical issues that led to these failures. Unfortunately, despite our efforts, we have not been able to resolve this matter before the upcoming games. We respect WADA, CAS and will abide by it, but this has been a challenging and emotional time for me as an athlete who has always competed with integrity," he added.

Lastly, Bhagat thanked his fans, family and the badminton community for their support.

"Your belief in me is a source of strength, and I am hopeful that justice will prevail," he concluded.

Pramod had a sensational run in the Para World Championships 2024. He ended his campaign with a gold and two bronze medals. Overall the Indian contingent bagged 18 medals, including three gold medals, four silver medals and 11 bronze medals.