News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Pramod Bhagat opens up about doping suspension

Pramod Bhagat opens up about doping suspension

Source: ANI
August 13, 2024 16:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pramod Bhagat

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Pramod Bhagat/X

Following his suspension from the sport due to violation of anti-doping violations, Tokyo 2020 Paralympic champion para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat on Tuesday said that the three whereabout failures within a 12-month period were due to a "technical glitch" rather than an intentional wrongdoing.

Bhagat will miss the upcoming Paris Paralympic Games after being suspended for 18 months for breaching the Badminton World Federation (BWF) anti-doping regulations.

Following his suspension, Pramod said on X, "I am deeply saddened by the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to suspend me from participating in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. I want to clarify that the suspension is due to three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period, especially the last one being a result of a technical glitch rather than any intentional wrongdoing."

 

"My team and I have been proactive in appealing this decision, citing the technical issues that led to these failures. Unfortunately, despite our efforts, we have not been able to resolve this matter before the upcoming games. We respect WADA, CAS and will abide by it, but this has been a challenging and emotional time for me as an athlete who has always competed with integrity," he added.

Lastly, Bhagat thanked his fans, family and the badminton community for their support.

"Your belief in me is a source of strength, and I am hopeful that justice will prevail," he concluded.

Pramod had a sensational run in the Para World Championships 2024. He ended his campaign with a gold and two bronze medals. Overall the Indian contingent bagged 18 medals, including three gold medals, four silver medals and 11 bronze medals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Check Out Siraj's Gift For His Family!
Check Out Siraj's Gift For His Family!
WOW Moments From Paris Olympics!
WOW Moments From Paris Olympics!
Manu Bhaker to take 3-month break; may skip World Cup
Manu Bhaker to take 3-month break; may skip World Cup
'Not Funded' By Anyone: Ashwini Ponnappa
'Not Funded' By Anyone: Ashwini Ponnappa
HC transfers Kolkata 'rape' and murder case to CBI
HC transfers Kolkata 'rape' and murder case to CBI
Sensex, Nifty tank nearly 1%; HDFC Bank drags
Sensex, Nifty tank nearly 1%; HDFC Bank drags
Dera chief granted 21-day furlough
Dera chief granted 21-day furlough

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Para shuttler Bhagat suspended; to miss Paralympics

Para shuttler Bhagat suspended; to miss Paralympics

Manu's Dad Slams Neeraj 'Marriage' Talk

Manu's Dad Slams Neeraj 'Marriage' Talk

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances