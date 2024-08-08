News
Jyothi Yarraji's Olympic dream ends

Jyothi Yarraji's Olympic dream ends

Source: PTI
August 08, 2024 15:55 IST
Jyothi Yarraji

IMAGE: India’s Jyothi Yarraji and Greta Kerekes of Hungary in action. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

National record holder Jyothi Yarraji failed to make the semifinals of women's 100m hurdle after finishing fourth in her repechage heat at the Paris Olympics in Paris on Thursday.

The first Indian to compete in the 100m hurdles in the Olympics, the debutant produced another below-par show as she clocked 13.17s in her repechage heat to finish 16th overall out of 40 total runners.

 

It was well below the 24-year-old's national record of 12.78s and even worse than the 13.16s she clocked in her heats on Wednesday.

The top two in each repechage heat advanced to the semifinals.

South Africa's Marioune Fourie (12.79s) and Dutch athlete Maayke Tjin-A-Lim (12.87s) advanced to the semifinals from Heat 1. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
'Vinesh, you didn't lose... you've been defeated!'
Paris 2024 Olympics: STUNNING Pix!
Vinesh to be felicitated like a medallist: Haryana CM
Olympic body denies Antim ban, considers punishment
Waqf bill introduced in LS amid Oppn vs govt faceoff
RBI policy spooks markets; Sensex tanks 582 points
Son says Hasina will be back in Bangladesh once...
