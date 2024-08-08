News
Olympic body denies Antim ban, considers punishment

Olympic body denies Antim ban, considers punishment

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 08, 2024 16:38 IST
Antim Panghal

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI Media/X

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has categorically denied reports suggesting a three-year ban on wrestler Antim Panghal following the incident involving her sister at the Paris Olympics.

The IOA has urged media outlets to verify information with its leadership before disseminating such news.

 

While dismissing the ban rumours, the IOA has confirmed that disciplinary action is being considered against Panghal for the embarrassment caused by the incident. The exact nature of the punishment will be determined in the coming days.

"IOA refutes reports that a ban has been imposed on wrestler Antim. It requests media persons to please check with the IOA leadership before posting such reports," read the statement.

The IOA added, "Indian Olympic association is contemplating taking action against Antim for the embarrassment she’s caused with her actions yesterday. They will deliberate on this matter for the next few days and then announce the punishment."

 

REDIFF SPORTS
