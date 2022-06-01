News
Rediff.com  » Sports » PM meets world champion Nikhat Zareen

PM meets world champion Nikhat Zareen

Source: PTI
Last updated on: June 01, 2022 20:43 IST
Nikhat Zareen

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the woman boxer Nikhat Zareen who won a medal in the World Boxing Championships, in Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met India's newest boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen and her teammates Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda, who recently won bronze medals in the Istanbul event.

 

Manisha Moun

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs Manish Moun’s jersey. Photograph: ANI Photos

While Nikhat clinched the coveted gold in flyweight (52kg) division, Manisha and debutant Parveen earned podium finishes in the 57kg and 63kg categories respectively.

"Glad to have met boxers Nikhat Zareen, Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda who made India proud at the Women's World Boxing Championship. We had excellent conversations on their life journeys including passion towards sports and life beyond it. Best wishes for their future endeavours," Modi tweeted.

"An honour to meet our Hon'ble PM @narendramodi sir. Thank you sir," Nikhat tweeted after the meeting along with a picture with Modi.

PM Modi

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the woman boxers Nikhat Zareen, Parveen Hooda and Manisha Moun who won medals in the World Boxing Championships. Photograph: ANI Photos

Apart from Nikhat, Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda, met the Prime Minister.

PM Modi

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Women's World Boxing Championships 2022 gold medalist boxer Nikhat Zareen and bronze medalist boxers Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda, in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photos

Manisha tweeted, "An absolute honour meeting our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri@narendramodi ji. Thank you for your wishes and support." 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
