PM Applauds Chopra's Career-Best Throw

History was made under the Doha lights as Neeraj Chopra finally broke the 90-meter barrier — a mark he had chased for years.

With a massive 90.23m throw at the Diamond League, the Olympic gold medallist etched his name deeper into Indian sporting folklore, drawing praise from the highest offices in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes to Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra. The star javelin thrower registered a personal best of 90.23 meters on his third attempt, securing a second-place finish behind Germany’s Julian Weber, who won gold with a throw of 91.06 meters.

Chopra’s performance, while falling just short of victory, was widely celebrated as a historic milestone — making him the first Indian ever to breach the 90m barrier in the sport.

In a heartfelt social media post, Prime Minister Modi praised Chopra’s relentless pursuit of excellence, 'A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaching the 90 m mark at Doha Diamond League 2025 and achieving his personal best throw. This is the outcome of his relentless dedication, discipline and passion. India is elated and proud,' wrote PM Modi.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also hailed the achievement, emphasizing its significance for Indian athletics, '90.23m, A historic moment for India as Lieutenant Colonel Neeraj Chopra breaches the 90m mark with a career best throw at Doha #DiamondLeague!' Goyal posted on X.

India’s top long-jump athlete Murali Sreeshankar joined in the celebrations, sharing a congratulatory Instagram story to mark the occasion and salute Chopra’s achievement.

Despite the second-place finish, Chopra's performance was a defining moment.