Praggnanandhaa wins Superbet Classic after tense tie-break

IMAGE: R Praggnanandhaa poses with the trophy after winning the Superbet Chess Classic in Bucharest, Romania, on Friday. Photograph: rpraggnachess/X

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa won the Superbet Chess Classic after defeating Maxime Vachier-Lagrave with white pieces in the final Blitz play-off game on Friday.

The 19-year-old Indian Grandmaster returns home with the first prize of US $77,767.

Praggnanandhaa expressed his joy on social media, saying, "Unbelievable feeling! Just won the #SuperbetChessClassic in Bucharest, Romania! Huge thanks to my team and supporters for their unwavering encouragement!

In the first two games of the tie-breakers, the Praggnanandhaa-Firouzja and Vachier-Lagrave -Firouzja battles ended in draws. The title was decided in the third game and Praggnanandhaa kept his cool in a tense battle to get the better of Vachier-Lagrave in just 16 seconds.

World Chess champion Gukesh Dommaraju could only finish sixth. He Gukesh earned $17,125 and got 3.5 GCT points.

Earlier in the day, Praggnanandhaa played out a draw with Levon Aronian of the United States to finish in a three-way tie for first place in the opening event of the Grand Chess Tour in Bucharest, Romania.

With three players - Praggnanandhaa, Alireza Firouzja and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave - finishing the ninth and final round with 5.5 points each, the winner was decided over tie-breaks.

Last year, Pragg tied for first place in Bucharest, but it was Fabiano Caruana who finished on top spot in the play-offs. This time, the Chennai chess prodigy emerged victorious, just over three months after winning the Tata Steel Masters, the traditional event held in Wijk aan Zee, often referred to as the Wimbledon of chess.

Pragg, who has already participated in a Candidates tournament, is one of three Indian under-21 players in the world top 10, alongside Arjun Erigaisi and, of course, World champion Gukesh Dommaraju.

The newly-crowned champion not only collected 10 GCT points, the same as Vachier-Lagrave and Firouzja, but also secured a $10,000 bonus for winning the play-off.

After two GCT events, Vachier-Lagrave leads the overall standings, with Pragg trailing by just two points in second place.