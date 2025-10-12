HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » PKL: Puneri Paltan hold nerve to edge Dabang Delhi

PKL: Puneri Paltan hold nerve to edge Dabang Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 12, 2025 22:34 IST

x

PKL

IMAGE: The win against Dabang Delhi lifted Puneri Paltan to the top of the points table. Photograph: Pro Kabaddi League/X

Puneri Paltan held their nerves in a dramatic finish to edge out Dabang Delhi KC 6-5 in a tie-breaker after both sides were locked 38-38 at the end of regulation time in the Pro Kabaddi League, in New Delhi, on Sunday.

The win, decided in the 10th tie-breaker of the season, took Puneri Paltan to the top of the table on points difference, with Pankaj Mohite (7 points) and skipper Aslam Inamdar (6) leading from the front.

Ajinkya Pawar's Super 10 and Saurabh Nandal's High Five went in vain as Delhi failed to capitalise on their second-half momentum.

Paltan dominated the early exchanges, racing to a 14-7 lead inside 10 minutes through sharp raids by Mohite and Aditya Shinde.

Delhi hit back strongly, though, with Ajinkya sparking a comeback that included an 'all out' to make it 21-20 at half-time.

The see-saw battle continued as Delhi inflicted a second All Out to lead 32-27, but Puneri clawed back with late brilliance from Aslam and Mohit Goyat to force a 38-38 tie at the end of regulation time.

 

In the tie-breaker, Aditya Shinde and Mohit Goyat struck crucial points as Puneri held off Delhi's late push to seal a narrow 6-5 win and climb to the top spot.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

PVL: Delhi Toofans blank holders Calicut Heroes
PVL: Delhi Toofans blank holders Calicut Heroes
Gauff brushes aside Pegula to capture Wuhan crown
Gauff brushes aside Pegula to capture Wuhan crown
India vs Windies: Was it wise to enforce follow-on?
India vs Windies: Was it wise to enforce follow-on?
Pak fans celebrate skipper Masood's dismissal! Reason?
Pak fans celebrate skipper Masood's dismissal! Reason?
AIFF sweats over two clauses in new constitution
AIFF sweats over two clauses in new constitution

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Karwa Chauth Songs

webstory image 2

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

VIDEOS

Bollywood stars dazzle on the red carpet at the 70th Filmfare Awards 3:44

Bollywood stars dazzle on the red carpet at the 70th...

Big B turns 83: Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans outside Jalsa2:01

Big B turns 83: Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans outside...

Taliban Foreign Minister speaks Hindi3:00

Taliban Foreign Minister speaks Hindi

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO