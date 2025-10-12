HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PVL: Delhi Toofans blank holders Calicut Heroes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
October 12, 2025 20:58 IST

IMAGE: Delhi Toofans recorded their second win in the 2025 edition of the Prime Volleyball League. Photograph: Prime Volleyball/X

Delhi Toofans registered a commanding 3-0 win over defending champions Calicut Heroes in the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The Toofans beat Heroes 15-11, 15-9, 15-11. Jesus Chourio being was named the player of the match.

Heroes started strongly with Santhosh firing strong smashes early on.

Vikas Maan played a key role in the middle zone for Calicut to stop Delhi's attacks. But skipper Saqlain Tariq's smart distribution kept his side into the game.

Muhammad Jasim-led triple block earned Delhi a super point, halting Calicut's early momentum. Chourio started using his power to trouble Calicut's defence.

 

Birthday boy George Antony made two consecutive super serves in a row as the Toofans began dominating on court.

Santhosh's super serve gave Calicut a glimmer of hope. Shameem made couple of solid blocks to put pressure on Delhi's attacks.

In reply, Delhi captain Saqlain started moving away from the middle, finding Carlos Berrios in zone 2 to make Delhi's attacks.

Ayush made a tremendous block on Raheem's attempt and earned Delhi Toofans a super point to win the match.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
